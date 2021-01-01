Buffalo rings in new year unlike ever before during COVID pandemic

What is usually one of the busiest nights of the year for the restaurant industry was one of the quietest and most challenging, even with help on the way.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's almost here, the start to a new year.

2020 has arguably been one of the most challenging year's to date, with COVID-19 taking a growing toll on individuals, families, and businesses alike.

It's also been a year of unconventional norms. For the first time, many people are learning what it feels like to life a life they never planned on. Whether it's due to the fact that they lost their job unexpectedly or they're stuck celebrating the holidays alone for the first time, add New Year's Eve to the growing list.

It's a day of celebration, well typically. But there's nothing typical about this New Year's Eve. What is usually the biggest celebration night of the year is just another night at home for so many families due to restrictions and safety measures.

In Wester New York, zone regulations are making for a very unique start to the new year.

Did you know that Buffalo holds the second largest ball drop in the country? Traditionally, thousands of people would be gathering in downtown Buffalo to celebrate, but not this year.

Jay Manno owns Soho Buffalo and Frankie Primo's +39, and he has been working in the restaurant industry in Buffalo for thirty-two years. Manno says that never in his career would he have imagined a New Year's Eve night like this.

Manno told 2 On Your Side, "This will be the first time in 32 years of working in this industry, in Buffalo, that I won't be standing there or at another bar at midnight."

While Frankie Primo's +39 has managed to stay open, Manno is referencing Soho Buffalo, which he paused for the time being, like many other businesses.

"It honestly comes down to luck. The weather and community have really cooperated," Manno says.

With a statewide curfew of 10 p.m., Manno and his staff have been hard at work since 11 a.m. to make the most of the last day of the year.

"People have come and had appetizers, lunch and drinks, stuff like that," he says.

And other restaurants are doing the same. Takeout, delivery, outdoor reservations ... 2021 is all about getting creative Manno says.

"It's great to see people embracing the weather," he said.

But the reality remains, what is usually one of the busiest nights of the year for the restaurant industry is this year one of the quietest and most challenging, even with help on the way.

"It will help, but it won't be a quick fix. This won't be a profitable New Year's for any of us," Manno says.

However, more than anything, Manno told 2 On Your Side that he's grateful for the fact that he still has the opportunity to do what he loves, and that's to feed and serve the community.