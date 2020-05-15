BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local rap artist gave thanks to all of the men and women working for Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority's Metro Bus and Rail by buying them breakfast.

Conway the Machine sent the most important meal of the day to each of Metro's three bus garages and rail yard.

On Friday morning he was at the Cold Spring Garage and personally thanked all employees for their work during this time.

Conway the Machine is the co-founder of Griselda Records, and he has been performing for nearly a decade.

