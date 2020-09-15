Buffalo Public Schools cancels all fall sports, including practices and workouts

The school district announced Tuesday afternoon that all Fall sports will be cancelled, including all practices and workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buffalo Public School's full statement on the cancellation of Fall sports is below:

"The Buffalo Public Schools is committed to the shared responsibility of public health and safety. After a thorough analysis of the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and major associated health data in our community that emerge daily, along with significant operational challenges, the Buffalo Public School District has made the decision to cancel all Fall sports including practices and workouts. At a time when all BPS students are learning remotely, the safety of our students and staff is always our highest priority."