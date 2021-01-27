Buffalo Pride Week latest celebration to go virtual due to COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's annual observance of gay pride, unity and inclusiveness will have a different look to it this year.
For the second summer in a row, Buffalo's Gay Pride Parade and Festival will not take place due to the on-going uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year, organizers are trying to bring the annual event to life online. Efforts will focus on creating a series of events that are fun, engaging, and safe celebrations for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
In the coming weeks, an FAQ page will outline ways to participate in Buffalo Pride Week 2021.
Buffalo Pride Week is hosted by Evergreen Health Foundation, an affiliate of Evergreen Health, and the celebration is presented by Evergreen Health and M&T Bank.