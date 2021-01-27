Buffalo Pride Week latest celebration to go virtual due to COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's annual observance of gay pride, unity and inclusiveness will have a different look to it this year.

For the second summer in a row, Buffalo's Gay Pride Parade and Festival will not take place due to the on-going uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year, organizers are trying to bring the annual event to life online. Efforts will focus on creating a series of events that are fun, engaging, and safe celebrations for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.