BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police announced Friday that they have shut down a social club because it was in violation of the state's PAUSE order.

The governor's order required restaurants to stop serving food inside and move to take-out only to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The location shut down is located on the 100 block of East Street. The State Liquor Authority is also investigating the incident.

In April, Gabels Bar on Hertel Avenue was closed down by Erie County Health officials for not following the executive order.

The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) summarily suspended the liquor licenses of two bars in Erie County in March for not complying with Governor Andrew Cuomo's Pause order.

The emergency suspension was issued to Swannie House on Ohio Street in Buffalo and AJ's Clarence Hollow on Main Street in Clarence.

