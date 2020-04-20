BUFFALO, N.Y. — A protest against the New York State on PAUSE executive order caused Buffalo Police to close Niagara Square to traffic Monday afternoon.

It has since been reopened.

The protest started just before noon and included people protesting by driving around Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo.

Friday, protest organizer Rus Thompson told 2 On Your Side, "I already talked to Buffalo Police Department, and the only thing they wanted to know is if we were planning to congregate physically in the square. I told them no, we would be driving and staying in our cars, wearing masks, and being socially responsible."

Buffalo Police have scheduled a 1:30 p.m. press conference to talk about the protest. 2 On Your Side will have more starting at 4 p.m. on Most Buffalo.