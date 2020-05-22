Buffalo photographer: how COVID-19 nearly killed me

KC Kratt says he nearly died while in the hospital because he had to wait for the results of a COVID-19 test before having surgery for appendicitis.

KC Kratt told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger that he waited two days before getting surgery for his appendicitis because hospital staff told him they needed to wait until the results of his test came back.

"If I was a COVID patient, the (operating room) would have become very contaminated," Kratt said.

Kratt said he first started feeling pain on May 8. He went to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital on the same day at the direction of his doctor. Later that afternoon he was tested. While waiting for the results, Kratt said he was put on a regimen of antibiotics and painkillers.

"I argued with every doctor and every surgeon that stopped by, and I said, 'This appendicitis, whether or not I have COVID, it has to come out,' " Kratt said.

By the time his results came in, Kratt says he needed to have serious abdominal surgery.

After a total of 11 days spent in the hospital, Kratt says he was able to go home. In a post on his Facebook page, he said he was recovering at home with his wife and daughter, but he still required a wound vac.

KC also said he hopes that other people who hear about his experience will be vigilant about their health if something is wrong, whether or not it has to do with COVID-19.