Buffalo Philharmonic cancels Friday, Saturday New World Symphony performances

Decision made due to growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The increase in the area's number of COVID-19 cases has resulted in the Buffalo Philharmonic cancelling two performances this weekend.

The Friday, 10:30 AM and Saturday, 7:30 PM New World Symphony performances will not take place.

Orchestra officials say the decision was not made lightly and apologize for any inconvenience.

New World Symphony ticket holders can exchange their tickets for a future 21-22 season performance scheduled through June, 2022. You can call the Box Office at 716-885-5000 or email at boxoffice@bpo.org to discuss options.