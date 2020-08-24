Buffalo Niagara Partnership launches 'It's Our Job' campaign

The "It's Our Job" campaign focuses on two goals: shopping local and asking individuals and business owners to practice COVID-conscious habits.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Niagara Partnership has launched a new campaign targeted at keeping local businesses open and helping them recover from financial hardships brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "It's Our Job" campaign focuses on two goals: encouraging individuals to do their part to keep local businesses open by buying local; and asking individuals and business owners alike to practice COVID-conscious habits that curb the spread of the virus ‒ like social distancing, washing hands, and wearing a mask.

WGRZ-TV is a sponsor of the campaign along with, local organizations like Univera Healthcare, The Buffalo News, and Tops Friendly Markets with the support of the region's banks and many other companies and organizations.

