BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the COVID-19 crisis continues to impact businesses around the globe, the Buffalo News is the latest Western New York business to announce cost-cutting measures.

On Tuesday, President and Publisher Warren Colville informed the staff that layoffs and furloughs will be necessary as they deal with a loss in revenue due to the coronavirus crisis.

When reached for comment, the Buffalo News provided the following statement from Colville:

“During this unprecedented crisis, we have never been prouder of our team for their around-the-clock hard work and dedication to deliver important information to our community. This is The Buffalo News' most vital role – to help keep people informed and safe. Unfortunately, like most businesses, this crisis’ economic impact has affected our workforce. As a result, we have taken measures to match the reality of our current environment and ensure that our organization can continue to serve our community. We are dedicated - now more than ever - to bring the news to our community in a way that can serve as a source of comfort, connection and stability that helps people make confident decisions for themselves and those they care for. We will work through these changes as best we can to ensure our community stays as informed as necessary to combat this crisis.”

--Warren T. Colville

The exact number of people who will be impacted and when these actions will take place was not made clear.

Disclaimer: The Buffalo News partners with WGRZ on Sports Talk Live Buffalo and occasionally works on editorial projects with Channel 2.