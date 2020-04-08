Buffalo native on front lines of U.S. Navy coronavirus fight in Italy

Kayle Madej, who is a 2014 Nardin Academy High School graduate, is overseas in Naples, Italy working as a hospital corpsman at the Navy Hospital.

NAPLES, Italy — A native of Western New York is doing her part in the fight against COVID-19 in another part of the world.

Kayle Madej, who is a 2014 Nardin Academy High School graduate, is overseas in Naples, Italy working as a hospital corpsman at the Navy Hospital.

Madej says that the values she learned growing up here in Western New York are similar to those that are required to succeed in the Navy.

“Growing up, I had a lot of aunts and uncles that were volunteer firefighters, so having compassion and empathy for people has been ingrained with me from the start,” said Madej. “I started as an EMT and began to gain confidence and comfort as I responded to patient calls. Now that I'm here in Naples, I'm pulling from that experience, building on that confidence, and taking on a bit more, especially with COVID-19 response.”

Madej and her skills play an important role in Naples as she is tasked to maintain the health of the sailors and ensure they are ready for anything.

“I feel very proud because not only are we on the frontlines of treating people with COVID, but we are also treating fellow service members and their loved ones,” she said. “I'm honored to take care of our own family that we've created here in Italy - our military family. We may be far from our actual families, but the bonds we've made here are so unique and special.”