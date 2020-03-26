BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been a tough couple of weeks to say the least. By now we are all looking for a chance to feel normal again, or at least smile for a bit.

The Buffalo music community is trying to do its part.

The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame has launched a new project on their Facebook page called Hall of Fame Heals. Their message? Trustee Robin Grandin says simply, to keep the music playing.

"I asked everybody, what do you think? What do you think if we shared a little music? We have the time to do it. We can't go anywhere. We're all stuck in the same position, so lets play a little music."

Some members are posting old videos, some new, some have even taken to Facebook Live.

Buffalo Music Hall of Fame President Anthony Casuccio adds, "At the end of the day, we just want to put a smile on everybody's face, and using music as the power to do that is the way to go."

So check out the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Facebook page for a little dose of music therapy ... Buffalo-style.

