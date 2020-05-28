Buffalo's mayor addresses unemployment rate

Help is available for people in Buffalo who are unemployed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The unemployment rate in Western New York is the highest in the state, and the City of Buffalo has resources available to help people who have lost their jobs.

The state released preliminary unemployment rates Wednesday and they show Buffalo and Niagara Falls have an unemployment rate of more than 19-percent. Last year, it was just under 4-percent.

"I intentionally laid no one off in the budget, preserved jobs for our youth in the budget, cut the tax rate for businesses and residents in the budget, so that during this difficult time people would have more opportunity to work, spend money in the economy, and would have the ability to pay their bills for properties that they own, and not add to people's tax burden at this difficult time," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Thursday

2 On Your Side asked Mayor Brown what he's doing to help people get back to work.

"We're doing everything that we can to help people get back to work. Our employment counselors, at the Buffalo Employment and Training Center, have been working remotely from home during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. We're up to almost 100 people that BETC has helped to re-employ. The budget that I proposed to the council is a recovery budget. Lays off no city staff, lays off no essential workers, cuts the tax rate in the City of Buffalo, and maintains services so that people can get back on their feet so people can invest in the economy, and our workers in retail and restaurant and other small businesses can go back to work," said Brown.