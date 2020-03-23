BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Marathon is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 crisis.

Race organizers announced Monday the annual event, along with all of the weekend activities that go with it are being postponed.

This was supposed to be the 20th anniversary year for the marathon. The new date to mark that milestone is now set for May 30, 2021.

"We think you’ll agree that holding a 10,000 person gathering just weeks after being told to practice social distancing is irresponsible and goes against governmental recommendations as well as against the Marathon’s mission of doing good for the community", said the announcement to runners.

Consideration was given to possibly holding the event later this year, but officials said they did not feel it would be right to compete with an already full schedule of established summer and fall runs.

The marathon is a not-for-profit event and is run on entry fees alone, most of which have already been spent on operations and advanced purchasing. Hand sanitizer already ordered for race volunteers will be donated once it arrives.

Runners were able to raise over $12,000 for cardiac programs at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

Runners were given the following options to allow organizers to manage finances and start planning for 2021:

● First, you will remain in your registered events, and all dates will be changed to May 29 and 30, 2021. No action is required on your part.

● If you already deferred your registration to 2021, you’re all set, no further action is required on your part.

● We understand that you might not be able to make the 2021 event, so we invite you to defer to 2022 or 2023 at no charge when registration opens.

● You are also free to sell or transfer your entry to another participant at no charge when registration opens. Note: Deferrals and transfers are performed in RunSignup after registration opens for 2021.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to reach out by email at information@buffalomarathon.org.