Buffalo helps restaurants extend outdoor dining by approving use of propane heaters

Heaters can be used on sidewalks, patios and parking lots, as long as the area is not enclosed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With no end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic and WNY's weather turning colder, the City of Buffalo is stepping up to help local restaurants and other eating establishments extend their outdoor dining season.

Mayor Byron Brown and Councilmember Joel Feroleto announced that restaurants can use portable propane heaters on sidewalks, patios and parking lots, as long as the area is not enclosed. A permit is required to use them and can be obtained from the city's Office of Fire Prevention by calling 851-5333 ext. 750.

“We continue to offer whatever support we can to help our local small businesses as we continue to get through the COVID-19 pandemic together," said Mayor Brown. "We will maintain outdoor dining as a safe option for people as the temperatures become cooler. Enabling restaurants to utilize outdoor propane heaters will help ensure their survival. I encourage residents to continue to support small businesses, which are the lifeblood of our community.”

This latest effort is part of the city's Small Business Social Distancing Initiative, which includes the Chippewa Open Streets Program that was launched in July.