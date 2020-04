BUFFALO, N.Y. — Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many events have been canceled or postponed.

The Buffalo Greek Fest announced Tuesday that it has postponed the festival until further notice.

New York State is currently on 'pause' during the pandemic. Officials are working to reopen the state by regions.





