Buffalo Diocese announces changes in light of Orange/Yellow zone designations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Diocese of Buffalo continues to make adjustments in order to abide by the latest COVID-19 mandates from New York State.

Several churches of the Diocese in Erie and parts of Niagara County are located in either an orange or yellow Micro Cluster zone.

The new guidelines are as follows:

YELLOW zone: maximum 50% capacity for worship, adhering to six-foot social distancing requirements, for all other gatherings a maximum of 25 people (non-residential) or 10 (residential)

ORANGE zone: gatherings not to exceed the LESSER of 33% or 25 people for worship, which means that most parishes will only be able to welcome a maximum of 25 people for Mass

As a result of the pandemic, Catholics remain excused from attending mass in person on Sundays or Holy Days of Obligation. A list of liturgies continuing to be streamed online can be found here.