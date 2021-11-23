Buffalo Common Council to return to virtual-only format

Citing the high rate of COVID-19 cases in the region, the lawmakers will conduct all future meetings via Zoom and Facebook starting on Tuesday, November 30.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A rise in the number of local COVID-19 cases has led to a decision by Buffalo's Common Council to return to a virtual-only format for future meetings.

Meetings will be held via Zoom and streamed live on The City of Buffalo Common Council Facebook page starting Tuesday, November 30. Lawmakers say this will last until health officials say it's safe and responsible to resume in-person meetings based on regional data.

Video of the meetings will also be uploaded to the city's website, the council's web portal, YouTube and Public Access television for on-demand viewing. Agendas for upcoming meetings can be found here.