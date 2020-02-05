BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's always help available in the City of Good Neighbors for people who need it, such as people who need masks to keep themselves and others healthy when they have to go out.

Many people in Buffalo found that help Saturday during a mask giveaway that was hosted by Common Council member Ulysees Wingo at the Delavan-Grider community Center.

Several groups have held these kind of events to make sure everyone who needs a face covering can get one.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signaled that if data on the spread of the virus warrants, regions of the state could be re-opened gradually, possibly this month.

Businesses and schools will need to incorporate hand sanitizer, distancing and even masks into a new routine.

