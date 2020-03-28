BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has closed Bird Island Pier from Broderick Park to the Peace Bridge in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor Byron Brown said the pier will be closed until further notice, saying the path is too narrow for people to safely practice social distancing.

Mayor Brown has been adamant about social distancing and how people should spend their time at parks. On Thursday he held a news conference at Delaware Park to stress that forays into the outdoors should be specific purposes.

"Our parks are only open for passive purposes: walking, running, walking your dog, and maintaining a proper, safe, social distance," Brown said Thursday.

Brown added that playgrounds, athletic fields and courts, skate parks and park buildings are still closed until further notice.

