Buffalo Catholic Diocese responds to court ruling on COVID-19 limits

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a decision by the Supreme Court barring New York from enforcing certain attendance limits at houses of worship in areas designated as hard hit by the COVID-19 virus, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo says their priority is to protect those most vulnerable.

Apostollic Administrator Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger says, “We have an obligation to do everything we can to protect one another from the threat that the coronavirus poses. At the same time, we welcome this decision that upholds the First Amendment’s ‘free exercise’ clause. Food and drink for the soul are as essential as food and drink for the stomach.”

The Diocese says parishes must still continue to follow all CDC guidelines and advice from medical professionals.

Maintain social distancing of at least six feet.

Continue to require the use of face masks at all liturgies and masses.

Parish capacity will be determined by the size of the worship space and required social distance guidelines.

Erie County and parts of Niagara County have been designated as either an orange or yellow zone, in which NYS limits the number of people who can attend.