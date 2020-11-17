Buffalo Bills, Sabres to provide Thanksgiving to 1,000 families

$50,000 donation will be used to provide turkey dinners to be distributed by the City Mission, FeedMore WNY and Eight Days of Hope.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In this season of giving, two of Buffalo's professional sports teams are doing their part to make sure no one goes without this Thanksgiving.

The Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills will donate $50,000 to be used to purchase enough turkey dinners to feed 1,000 families. Those meals will be distributed through the work of the Buffalo City Mission, FeedMore WNY and Eight Days of Hope.

The donation is part of a broader $1.2 million commitment launched in March by owners Terry and Kim Pegula to help members of the community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year has been challenging in many ways, so it is our hope that the meals provided can take pressure off of families during this holiday season,” Sabres VP of Community Relations Rich Jureller and Bills VP of Community Relations Gretchen Geitter jointly said.

“We are grateful our two teams are able to come together to support those in need in the City of Buffalo. Eight Days of Hope, Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY are organizations that make it their priority to give back to the community every day and we are pleased to be a lending hand in their efforts this Thanksgiving.”

Fans that want to get involved, you can donate to the City Mission here or to FeedMore WNY here.

