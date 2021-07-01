Dr. Burstein: stay cautious against COVID during Bills playoff game

Dr. Gale Burstein said the safest way to enjoy the game, in regards to COVID-19, is to watch the game at home, with only people who live in your home.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dr. Gale Burstein, the Erie County Commissioner of Health, provided advice on Thursday on how to safely enjoy the Buffalo Bills playoff game on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Her advice is that the safest way to enjoy the game, in regards to COVID-19, is to watch the game at home, with only people who live in your home.

She also reminded people that "igloos" or enclosed outdoor structures at restaurants, are not allowed under New York State guidelines. She said that public health sanitarians will be conducting inspections this weekend.

Outdoor dining structures must have two sides open to air, the health commissioner said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz added that the county expects to see an increase in cases in the next couple days, due to the amount of people being tested for the Buffalo Bills game.

Poloncarz said that from his understanding, about 5,000 people were tested Wednesday for the game, and the remainder are being tested Thursday. The county is expecting a big "bump up" with the results anticipated in the next 24 to 36 hours.

He added that the county might not have these totals until about game time and that not all of the test results coming from this batch testing for the game will be Erie County residents, since season ticket holders do live outside the county as well.

In terms of what things will actually look like at Bills Stadium on Saturday, the county executive says that things will be business as usual for how the game will be managed by local agencies.

Homeland Security, the department of public works, the county sheriff, and other agencies are expected to be out at the stadium, although not in the same amount as for games with a full stadium.

Abbott Road will also be closed, as it usually is with games, Poloncarz said.