Bills fan hospitalized with COVID for 60 days can cheer at home

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An avid Bills fan who spent 60 days in the hospital battling COVID-19 will watch Sunday's AFC championship game from the comfort of his home.

Richard Portale was discharged Saturday afternoon from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where nurses and other hospital staff members gathered at the main entrance as he left the building.

"We had a target to get him home for the playoffs," Dr. Zubair Shaikh said in a statement. "The first home playoff game he was not ready, but he worked for it. Our mantra was home for the playoffs. Now he can watch the AFC championship game at home."