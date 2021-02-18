Buffalo-area hospitals await COVID vaccine doses for at-risk patients

Erie County decided to direct supply from the state to health care providers and let them handle the vaccinations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was more than a week ago when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that counties, which have primarily been responsible for vaccinating essential government workers, would additionally be tasked with ensuring the vaccinations of a select number of individuals with comorbidities which make them more susceptible to sever effects from COVID-19.

According to Erie County officials, the state was prepared to send an initial weekly allotment of 1,600 doses for this purpose.

County officials also had to decide if it was best to have health care providers submit the names of at risk patients to the county, and then have them come to county run clinics for their shots, or turn over the doses directly to area hospitals and have them administer the vaccines.

It was determined that the second option would be the best one, according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the Erie County health commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein.

With each of the area's four major health care systems specializing in different types of patient care, however, each may make a different determination of which of their patients should receive the vaccine.

None of the area's four major hospital system provided 2 On Your Side with information as to which type of patients they may be considering to receive the vaccine.