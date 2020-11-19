Buffalo-area businesses react to Orange Zone restrictions

For the second time since the start of the COVID pandemic, non-essential, high-risks businesses are being ordered to close their doors across parts of Erie County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, many speculated. On Wednesday, speculations were laid to rest.

During his routine COVID-19 update, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that starting Friday, parts of Erie County will be moving to the Orange Zone and parts of Niagara County to the Yellow Zone.

So, as far as going 'Orange' is concerned, what does this mean for businesses?

Per the NYS guidelines, non-essential, high-risk businesses will have to close their doors yet again come Friday. That includes gyms and fitness centers, salons, barber shops, and other non-essential personal care services.

Schools, restaurants and worship centers will not close, but they too will see tighter restrictions.

For Amy Bueme, owner of Catalyst Fitness, although expected, she says Wednesday's announcement is very frustrating.

"Of course, I don't want anybody to die, I don't want to see anybody in the hospital. But for businesses to somewhat still be able to stay open right now in the Orange Zone, why can't we?" Bueme asks.

Bueme owns a total of seven Catalyst Fitness gyms and employs 250 people, most of whom she says will now have to file for unemployment. Again.

Months ago Bueme joined several of her industry peers to start a fitness alliance to gather facts in an effort to engage local and state officials. Their hope? To share their perspectives and to share evidence and examples of how they have complied with mandates since day one.

NYS Fitness Alliance says there have been more than 2 million gym visits since August 24 resulting in a #COVID19 occurrence rate of .0008% & Further claims there have been no known cases spread in gyms. https://t.co/uc0HvIXnn8 — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) November 19, 2020

Bueme invested nearly $100,000 to elevate safety conditions within her facilities. Months later, Bueme says, no one has answered her, nor have they stopped by to see what she has done.

"The surroundings are super safe, probably safer than they've ever been," Bueme says.

She's not the only frustrated business owner who is going to be directly impacted by this move in zones, particularly within the last couple of weeks.

Jay Manno owns Soho Buffalo and Frankie Primo's +39 in downtown Buffalo. For months, Manno and his staff have been doing their best to keep up with all rules and regulations.

Though he says the move was expected, Manno says he wishes the decision was made sooner.

"I wish we would have known sooner. We probably could've known three days ago and been preparing all along," Manno said.

With a payroll of close to 100 employees, Manno says that getting creative, especially with winter and the holidays approaching, is a must.

"I've got about 20 heat lamps. In the case of Soho, we're going to do a little takeout Thursday, Friday, Saturday and see how it goes. We did not do takeout the last time. Frankie Primo's we were pretty successful with takeout the last time," Manno says.

In addition to those changes, Manno is adding some new pasta dishes to the menu at Frankie Primo's and creating some traditional "Sunday Dinner Specials" for people to enjoy. He's also offering delivery this time around.

"We're going to do different things, as far as things we've always wanted to do but maybe didn't have the time to do," Manno says. "You want us to cater your Thanksgiving, you want us to cater your New Years Even, you want us to cater Christmas dinner, we'll be equipped to do that and hopefully people will embrace it."