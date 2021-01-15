Buffalo announces 'Wintermission' activities for 2021

Details released of low-risk outdoor activities and programs, taking place between now and March, that city residents can enjoy safely during the COVID pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for something fun yet safe to do? If you live in the City of Buffalo, 'Wintermission' may be your answer.

Mayor Byron Brown, along with Director of Citizens Services Oswaldo Mestre and Nekia Kemp, the Executive Director of the Police Athletic League of Buffalo, are inviting residents to take part in the kickoff event this Monday between 2 and 4 p.m. at MLK Park. At that time, families are invited to take part in a series of free outdoor sports and fitness programs in partnership with PLAYSTREETS.

Wintermission will provide a series of low-risk outdoor programs and activities now through March.

“With COVID-19 still at large, it is more important than ever to take care of your physical and mental health," Mayor Brown said in a statement. "I encourage City residents to take part in Wintermission outdoor activities which provide safe, outdoor fun for all to enjoy.”

More information about Wintermission Buffalo can be found here.