Buffalo & Erie County libraries make adjustments due to COVID-19 Micro Cluster designations

All 37 libraries in the system are located in either a Yellow or Orange Micro Cluster zone.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Libraries in the City of Buffalo and the rest of Erie County are making some adjustments to keep staff and patrons safe as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

“We know libraries are important - as is the health and safety of everyone in our community,” said Library Director Mary Jean Jakubowski. “All 37 libraries in the System are located in a designated New York State Micro-Cluster Zone. As of today, seven City of Buffalo branches and the downtown Central Library are offering curbside/walk-up services only. Library cardholders can borrow books, DVDs, CDs and anything else available for borrowing by calling 716-858-8900 or their local library for details.”

A calendar featuring hundreds of virtual programs including storytimes, author talks, cooking demos, family crafts and more can be found here.

To apply for a free library card to reserve materials for pickup or gain access to downloadable eBooks, music and e Audiobooks click here.