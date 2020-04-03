BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo State College is monitoring the situation surrounding the coronavirus and is taking precautions to keep their students, faculty and the surrounding community safe.

The school announced that they'll be bringing home three students on study-abroad experiences in countries impacted by coronavirus. The students have shown no symptoms, but will be kept in self-quarantine away from campus for 14 days after returning home. The school has also canceled a study-abroad trip to Siena, Italy that was scheduled for later in the spring semester.

Administration is staying in constant contact with seven other students who are currently on study-abroad trips in non-impacted countries.

They're advising all students to monitor travel advisories from the CDC before traveling for spring break. The school also announced that any student who wants, may remain in their residence hall over spring break. The school is also looking into a plan to provide interim housing over the summer for international students who might not be able to return home.

The school has also activated the Emergency Response Planning Group to make sure there's continuity and expediency while making preparations on campus.

The school wants to remind students that if they're experiencing symptoms to isolate themselves and call the Weigel Wellness Center.

RELATED: Second coronavirus case confirmed in New York State, two families from Buffalo being tested

RELATED: Canisius College limits international travel amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: 2 On Your Side answers some of your coronavirus questions