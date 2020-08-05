DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Brooks-TLC Hospital system announced Friday it's now re-open for elective out-patient procedures.

The Dunkirk hospital, which treated seven cases of the COVID-19 virus, was given the ok after meeting the NYS Department of Health guidelines.

The procedures include, but are not limited to, colonoscopies, eye surgery and simple orthopedic treatments that don't routinely require hospitalization.

“We realize there is pent-up demand for these services, and we want to our doctors, nurses and their staffs to again perform these elective, out-patient surgeries,” said President and CEO Mary E. LaRowe. “Overall, it’s a good sign for our region that we’ve collectively met the state’s criteria for resuming these surgeries in the time of COVID.”

Among benchmarks the facility needed to meet was to have fewer than 10 COVID-19 inpatient admissions in a 10-day look-back period. Brooks-TLC was able to meet that mark between April 17-27 and that got the re-opening process underway.

“This has been a rough time for everyone, but especially for our medical staff, our attending physicians and our hard-working nurses and employees,” LaRowe said. “We love seeing them get back to work helping all their patients, and we know they are ready.”