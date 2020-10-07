Bronx Zoo, New York City aquarium to open July 24 after shutdown

In April, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo had tested positive for the coronavirus, in what was believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the United States.

NEW YORK — The Bronx Zoo and New York City’s aquarium and three other zoos will reopen this month after being closed since March 16 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Zoo officials said Thursday that the Bronx Zoo, the New York Aquarium, the Central Park Zoo, the Prospect Park Zoo and the Queens Zoo will open on July 24.

Visitors will have to buy tickets online in advance, and masks will be required for everyone over 3 years old.

Zoo officials said the planned openings are timed to coincide with New York City’s entry into Phase 4 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening process during the week of July 20.

In April, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus, in what was believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the United States, or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said Sunday.

The 4-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia — and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill — are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who wasn't yet showing symptoms, the zoo said.

The first animal started showing symptoms March 27, and all are doing well and expected to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16 amid the surging coronavirus outbreak in New York.

The test result stunned zoo officials: “I couldn't believe it,” director Jim Breheny said. But he hopes the finding can contribute to the global fight against the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Any kind of knowledge that we get on how it’s transmitted, how different species react to it, that knowledge somehow is going to provide a greater base resource for people,” he said in an interview.

The finding raises new questions about transmission of the virus in animals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which confirmed Nadia's test result at its veterinary lab, said there are no known cases of the virus in U.S. pets or livestock.