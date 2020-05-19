TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Starting Wednesday there will be one more spot for golfers to tee it up.

The Town of Tonawanda Parks and Recreation Department announced the Brighton Driving Range and Golf Course will open for the season on Wednesday. Hours of operation will be limited due to COVID-19. Both will be open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Starting June 1, the town will offer a rotation of tee times between the Brighton and Sheridan courses. It will start Monday June 1 with Sheridan Park. Then Tuesday, June 2, Brighton would be open; Wednesday Brighton, Thursday Sheridan. Every other Friday, the rotation will continue as will on the weekends. This will allow each course to have a Friday and weekends.

Due to the ongoing pandemic some new policies have been put in place for the driving range. Masks must be worn while purchasing tokens and range cards and at any times where social distancing is not possible. The driving range is open to golfers only. Every other hitting station will be roped off. There will be no club rentals or public restrooms available. The staff reserves the right to ask anyone not abiding by these changes to leave and no refund will be given.

Town of Tonawanda Councilman Bill Conrad (Chairman of the Youth, Parks & Recreation Committee) said, "During these challenging times of this Covid-19 Pandemic we are in the midst of, it seems that we as a society are moving forward in the right direction hoping that the positive pace continues on. This isn’t the perfect scenario for these 3-Venues but it’s a start as we are still not at 100% full time staffing per NYS Covid-19 Guidelines."

