BUFFALO, N.Y. — BreadHive Bakery announced Saturday that it will temporarily shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Connecticut Street bakery had been baking wholesale items for the past month.

"In some aspects it's been fine (we're bringing in money, our baked goods are making people happy, work is helping keep our minds off of everything); in others it's still been overwhelming," Breadhive said in a Facebook post.

So for now, Breadhive said it would pause its bread production, and its products would be available, while supplies last, at Lexington Co-op stores, Guercio's, and Farmers & Artisans.

Allison Ewing, one of the founding owners of Breadhive Bakery on Buffalo's West Side, helped 2 On Your Side share tips on baking bread at home.

