BPS asking students and staff to take home district-issued technology over holiday break

The letter sent out stated that due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 surge, all students and staff are being asked to take home their district-issued technology.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School district sent out a notice Monday night.

The letter sent out stated that due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 surge, all students and staff are being asked to take home their district-issued technology such as tablets and laptops.

Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash said, "that while no decision has been made to go fully remote, they want everyone to be as prepared as they can be."

The district's center for innovation and technology will be open on December 27 for any families that need assistance getting their students connected.