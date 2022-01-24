BPO will require children 5 and up to show proof of vaccination

Beginning next Monday, a negative test will no longer be accepted for children 5 years or older.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another local venue will be requiring children to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announced on Monday that children over the age of 5 will need to show proof of vaccination to attend performances at Kleinhans Music Hall. This requirement will go into effect on Monday, Jan. 24.

Children 5-12 will need to show proof of vaccination and be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult with a valid ID. Children 13 and older are required to show proof of vaccination and provide an ID.

At the time, children 2 and younger are not allowed to attend performances. However, children 3-4 years old may attend if masked and accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult with proof of ID.

"The BPO has developed this COVID-19 safety plan with guidance from the Erie County Department of Health and other health advisors. We will continue to follow all local, state, and federal health and safety guidelines," the release from BPO said.