BPO shares music and the beauty of WNY

Orchestra debuts BPO Out of the Box, a virtual traveling music video series highlighting local architecture.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A treat for the ears and the eyes debuts Tuesday, December 29, as the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra unveils the first of its BPO Out of the Box series.

Every Tuesday, the BPO will release a new, free video that can be accessed for 30 days following its premiere. The first was taken during the summer solstice at Frank Lloyd Wright's Graycliff in Derby, the former summer home of Darwin Martin.

BPO Out of the Box is a traveling music video series highlighting the beauty of the WNY region. It is also a way of showcasing the talents of the famed Orchestra's musicians as well as recognizing the healing power of music during these troubled times.