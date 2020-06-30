Botanical Gardens to reopen to the public July 15

Members of the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens will get early access and will be welcomed back starting Monday, July 8.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the prettiest and most peaceful spots in Buffalo is getting ready to welcome visitors once again.

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens announced Tuesday they will reopen to the public on July 15, with members getting early access on July 8.

A task force made up of a cross section of garden employees was created to ensure all proper state guidelines will be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Public gardens are indispensable to community healing, offering much-needed places for respite and connection with nature. The loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 situation is devastating and with 94% of our budget coming from membership, admission and fundraising efforts, the community’s support of the Botanical Gardens is important now more than ever", said David Swartz, President and CEO.

The reopening will take place in three phases. Phase One will run for four weeks and involve initial and many restrictions, including reserved, timed e-tickets. Face coverings will be required at all times except for children under two years old. The rear entrance, the Wegmans Family Garden, the Outdoor Children’s Garden, the drinking fountain will also be closed under Phase One. Wheelchair borrowing, audio tours and coats racks will not be available.