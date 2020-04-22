BUFFALO, N.Y. — BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York unveiled a new COVID-19 screening tool on Tuesday to better help the community.

The interactive self-assessment tool asks individuals a series of questions about their symptoms, along with their medical history and recent exposure, to help determine the most appropriate care.

BlueCross BlueShield says recommendations are immediate and are given with a personalized risk score. Results may include actions such as scheduling a telehealth visit with a primary care physician, monitoring symptoms, or seeking emergency care.

“We recognize the health care professionals who are on the frontlines of this pandemic, and as the region’s largest health plan, we are proud to do our part in supporting our local community and health care system in addressing this,” said David W. Anderson, president and CEO of BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. “While this tool doesn’t replace medical care, it ensures that all individuals in our community have access to educational resources to help connect them with the care they need.”

The screening tool is available to the entire community and can be accessed online here.

