Black Friday shopping: Governor Cuomo says the state is considering extra guidance

Many large retailers have already announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving and have moved many Black Friday deals online.

NEW YORK — With the busy holiday shopping season nearing, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state might take action to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

During his conference call on Monday, November 2, Governor Cuomo was asked about the upcoming season approaching and if the state will be taking any extra action or enforcement on one of the busiest shopping days of the year: Black Friday.

"We're considering extra guidance, nothing yet. Thanksgiving, Black Friday, the whole weekend travel, back and forth, it's all bad news when it comes to the possibility of a COVID increase," Cuomo said during the call.

"You can shop on Black Friday, but people have to exercise diligence, wearing masks, social distancing. It works if you do it. People have to be careful, but there is no extra guidance at this time."

Many large retailers have already announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving and have moved many Black Friday deals online.