Binghamton University to go remote for 2 weeks amid virus uptick

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Binghamton University will suspend in-person classes Thursday for two weeks amid a local spike in COVID-19 cases.

The college reported 89 positive tests in the current two-week reporting period. That number is still below the 100-case threshold for state colleges to halt classroom instruction.

But school officials say the move will help contain the virus. The campus will remain open.

The Wednesday announcement by Binghamton University comes a day after Syracuse University said that it would temporarily suspended all in-person activities except classes and some sports after the university linked a cluster of 45 coronavirus cases to an off-campus party held last week.