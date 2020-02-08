Bills' training camp far from ordinary during COVID-19 pandemic

Safety will be a big priority. There are some changes in logistics, but also in terms of personal conduct and coronavirus prevention practices.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills have started training camp, but instead of being in Pittsford, like usual, the COVID-19 pandemic has kept the team in Western New York.

They will be preparing for the fall season at their facilities in Orchard Park, and safety will be a big priority.

With the training camp now underway at the Bills' complex in Orchard Park, obviously there are some changes in logistics, but also in terms of personal conduct and COVID prevention practices.

For weeks now the Bills have been using the NFL guidelines based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to try and head off any COVID clusters and still allow for training for the upcoming season.

Distancing requirements are in place for everything, such as the locker rooms that players and staff access, and movements around the training facilities and overall complex.

Of course, the Bills did have five positive test results last week, and they shut down training camp entirely that day.

With Bills training camp underway - getting some insight from GM Brandon Beame about COVID challenges for training camp and season preps.

The general manager says a shutdown could happen again to protect the players and everyone else, so now they're stressing the need for compliance with wearing of masks and other measures.

"Everyone's responsibility is to wear the masks," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said. "And if somebody is too close, we actually have monitors that will beep and record that with a warning.

"But if somebody sees anyone without a mask, they should tell them, and for that matter yell at all of us. We have monitors around the playing fields, the weight rooms."