Bills Store at New Era Field reopens

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills Store is back open at New Era Field.
The Bills announced on Thursday it is carefully beginning to resume in-person retail operations at One Bills Drive.
The store will be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be several new policies and procedures in place.
The Bills say due to the new capacity limit, there will be a wait line outside the store's entrance with decals placed six feet apart. There will also feature COVID-19 signage to inform customers of the measures being taken, along with a hand washing and hand sanitizing station.
All customers must wear a face covering within the building. The Bills also say for increased safety, credit cards will be the only form of payment accepted right now.
There are also enhanced cleaning protocols. Retail associates will be required to wear gloves and masks and will have their temperatures checked daily.