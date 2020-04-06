Bills Store at New Era Field reopens

The store will be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills Store is back open at New Era Field.

The Bills announced on Thursday it is carefully beginning to resume in-person retail operations at One Bills Drive.

The store will be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be several new policies and procedures in place.

The Bills say due to the new capacity limit, there will be a wait line outside the store's entrance with decals placed six feet apart. There will also feature COVID-19 signage to inform customers of the measures being taken, along with a hand washing and hand sanitizing station.

All customers must wear a face covering within the building. The Bills also say for increased safety, credit cards will be the only form of payment accepted right now.