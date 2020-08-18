Bills possibly looking to have fans in stadium this season

The team sent out a survey to some season ticket holders asking them a wide-range of questions.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It looks like the Buffalo Bills exploring the possibility of allowing fans into the Orchard Park stadium this season/

The team sent out a survey to some season ticket holders Monday morning asking them a wide-range of questions, topics which include: communication from the team, the direction the team is heading on the field, and fans' comfort level with watching the game from inside the stadium this season.

The survey touched on the refund policy the team implemented for fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then asked the following questions about gameday experience if fans were allowed in the stadium:

As you think about your gameday experience, if fans are allowed in stadium would the following facts be more or less important to you than they were in the past?

Among the possible answers that fans can select include: food and beverage health and safety protocols, health and safety in-stadium, stadium navigation (stadium gate entry/exit, people flow in-stadium, crowd control), and tailgating.

If fans are allowed in the stadium this season, which of these services do you believe are necessary for you to feel safe on Bills gamedays?

Among the possible answers that fans can select include: face coverings being required for fans at all times on game day, physical distancing enforcement, additional signage in-stadium outlining safety protocols, disciplinary action being taken against fans who do not follow safety policies, hand sanitizer being provided by the Bills, and additional staffing to clean the stadium.

If fans are allowed in the stadium this season, how would each of the following impact your enjoyment of attending a Bills game?

Among the possible answers that fans can select include: checking of fans' temperatures before they enter the stadium, limited food and beverage, limited stadium capacity/fewer fans in the stadium, mandatory health questionnaire for fans to pass prior to game attendance, and fans being required to sit together in their own small groups.

Another question asked in the survey is how interesting fans would find Bills events like, in-person watch parties with limited fans, virtual watch parties, and virtual tailgating.

New York state must give approval for in-person sporting events.

It was announced by New York state back in July that, "no live audience, fans, or spectators are allowed to attend or permitted to enter any professional sports venue, even if an outdoor venue."