Bills head coach calls it 'ridiculous' that some stadiums will have fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's one of the biggest question around the NFL, and here especially in Western New York: Will there be fans allowed in stadiums across the NFL, including the Bills Stadium?

Buffalo Bills head coach is speaking out against allowing fans in the stadium this season.

McDermott spoke to the media Monday morning and said "I think it’s honestly ridiculous that there will be, on the surface, what appears to be a playing field that’s like that, inconsistently across the league with the different away stadiums."

Earlier last week, the NFL was exploring the possibility of allowing fans into the Orchard Park stadium this season and sent a survey to some Bills season ticket holders asking them a wide-range of questions, topics which include: communication from the team, the direction the team is heading on the field, and fans' comfort level with watching the game from inside the stadium this season.