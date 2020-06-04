BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane is donating $20,000 to COVID-19 relief and partnering up with the United Way of Erie County to hold a contest to raise awareness for a coronavirus relief fund, the team announced Monday.

Beane partnered with the United Way of Erie County to give lucky fans a unique opportunity for some Bills-related experiences, while helping out the community in the process.

Beane and the team will offer exclusive interaction with the General Manager as the team prepares for the 2020 NFL Draft. The sweepstakes will pick seven randomly selected winners.

"I thought with the draft coming up in a few weeks, that this would be a nice distraction for people who are going through tough times right now," Beane said in a statement. "We know how enthusiastic Bills fans are, so I'm just trying to find a way to engage them and to open up opportunities that fans don't have access to generally and to inspire them to get involved."

Prizes for the winners include:

One winner will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be on the phone as Beane calls in Buffalo's first draft pick (tentatively April 24).

One winner will participate in an exclusive one-on-one Zoom Q&A with him.

One winner and three guests will enjoy lunch with Beane and a tour of the ADPRO Sports Training Center. *

One winner will join Beane at a Bills practice. *

One winner will get four (4) 100 level tickets to the Bills 2020 home opener.

One winner will receive a collectible Bills helmet autographed by each of the team's 2020 NFL Draft selections.

One winner will be awarded an autographed Josh Allen jersey.

Beane is asking Bills fans to rally around the community, as they've done so many times in the past, and donate to the WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

"I'm grateful for individuals in Buffalo and across the country that are on the frontlines – doctors, nurses, first responders, grocery store workers, pharmacists, all the people that are trying to help others and are putting their own health at risk for this big cause," Beane said in a statement. "There's no way to really thank them, but hopefully this is a good way for the rest of the community to help."

The contest is open now and will accept entries until April 17. To donate to the fund or to find out how to enter the sweepstakes, go wnyresponds.org

