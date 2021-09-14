Bill Lacy's battle with a breakthrough COVID case

We are hearing about more people vaccinated and later testing positive for COVID-19. Radio personality Bill Lacy fell into that 'breakthrough' category.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The morning voice on WHTT-FM 104.1 has a story to tell and it's about COVID.

Bill Lacy was vaccinated back in March. In August, he said, "I had a breakthrough" case of COVID-19. "I got tested first with the quick test and it came back negative. I was still feeling bad so I went back and got the antigen test a couple of days later and it proved that it was COVID."

His doctor told him to take it easy for a few days, but he admits, he wasn't well. "It was kind of nasty for two or three days. I had cold and flu symptoms and a low-grade fever. I was thanking God that I got the vaccine."

Like many, Lacy wasn't rushing to get the vaccine when it first was offered, but eventually, he said "you see what was going on with other people and the death, and the illness around you and around the country and it was like, I'm going to take the vaccine."

He is glad he did because, without the vaccine, it's unclear how he would have been after a bout with COVID.

"If you're concerned about the vaccine, maybe call your doctor, somebody you depend on, talk to them and get their opinion," he said.

"I don't want to tell anybody what to do, but I think if you thought you didn't want to get the vaccine. maybe I would like to try to convince you to rethink and talk to your doctor to examine the evidence a little bit further."

As a child, Lacy had polio that can affect her throat and lungs.