Big Ditch Brewing closes temporarily after positive COVID-19 test

The news came as the brewery was filling orders less than 24 hours before the Buffalo Bills played their first playoff home game in 25 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Big Ditch Brewing announced a temporary closure on Friday, following news that a tap room employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The news came as the brewery was filling orders less than 24 hours before the Buffalo Bills played their first playoff home game in 25 years.

The company said in a statement posted to Facebook:

"Keeping our guests and employees safe is always our first priority. In accordance with ECDOH, as well as out of an abundance of caution, we will be closing our tap room for to-go sales today at 4 p.m. to isolate close contacts and clean/sanitize our tap room. We anticipate we will be closed for the next several days.

"We have reached out to refund customers that have placed orders for tonight and tomorrow. Our brewery operation is fortunately not impacted. Please remember to visit your local supermarket, bottle shop, or other retail location to buy Big Ditch beer.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. E-mail us with any questions or concerns to info@bigditchbrewing.com. Stay safe. Go Bills!"