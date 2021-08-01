Bemus Point CSD goes fully remote after transportation worker tests positive for COVID-19

All of the transportation staff were identified as close contacts and put in quarantine, according to the superintendent.

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. — Bemus Point School District is moving to a fully remote model of education after a transportation department employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Since we are now unable to provide any transportation for students, we are going to have to pivot to a full remote instructional schedule starting tomorrow," Superintendent Joseph Reyda wrote on the school's website.

The remote educational period will last from Friday, January 8 through Monday, January 18. Regular instruction will return on January 19.

"Please be aware that this change is a result of a staffing issue and not an outbreak," Reyda wrote. All of the transportation staff were identified as close contacts and put in quarantine, according to the superintendent.

The district says it is working with the county health department and that contact tracing has been completed. Anyone who was potentially exposed has been contacted, according to the school's website.