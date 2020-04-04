BATAVIA, N.Y. — Western New York is seeing acts of kindness all over during the coronavirus pandemic.

And on Saturday in Batavia, the Redfield Parkway neighborhood raised $800 to say thank you to every employee at the Tops there by buying them lunch.

The people behind the effort say grocery store workers are unsung heroes in this crisis and that they deserve recognition and rewards.

"This grocery store services the entire community in small ways and big ways, so we're very, very grateful for Tops and these people on the front line," said Julie Mancuso, a Parkway resident.

Added Kris Ponzi, a Tops store manager: "I've actually been at Tops for over 30 years, and I have never seen any gesture like this before, nor has the company. This is such a touching thing and these kids are working very hard."

And they're thanking T.F. Browns and Los Compadres for the lunch, and the really generous gesture from the neighborhood.

