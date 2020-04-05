BATAVIA, N.Y. — The City of Batavia announced Monday a number of actions they will need to take due to an estimated budget shortfall of $2.5 million.

City leaders will put in place a hiring freeze on all open positions, including those for two full-time firefighters and several positions in the city's Youth & Recreation Department.

Because of the hiring freeze and spending cuts, the city's summer recreation program will not be able to operate. This year's annual Memorial Day parade will also not take place.

“The summer recreation program will not be able to operate this summer due to the hiring freeze and spending reductions,” said Eugene Jankowski, President of the Batavia City Council. “I know myself, and all of Council, are disappointed that this program cannot continue this summer, but understand the difficult position the COVID-19 pandemic has put upon our City. We also will not be able to hold the Memorial Day Parade this year because of social distancing guidelines, but will still honor our Veterans with flags and flowers on their grave stones.”

Cuts to other services and programs may still be necessary according to City Manager Dr. Martin Moore. "These measures are only the first phase of plans to reduce spending amid projected revenue shortfalls. As the year continues the City will need to be flexible and adjust the City’s operations to keep pace with revenue shortfalls".

Despite the financial challenges, the city wants to assure residents that it will continue to take proactive measures to to keep City employees safe from contracting and spreading the flu and coronavirus.